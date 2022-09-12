UrduPoint.com

Factory Sealed Over Dengue SOP Violation

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration team on Monday sealed an ice cream factory over presence of dengue larvae here in Muhammdi colony under the jurisdiction of Urban area.

According to official sources,the district administration team along with health launched anti-dengue surveillance drive at various places of the city and sealed the factory over dengue SOP violation.

Police registered case against factory owner, Muhammad Jameel .

