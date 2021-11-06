UrduPoint.com

Factory Sealed Over Illegal Sugar Stock

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed a food factory after recovering sugar of government stock from the factory here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates and other concerned officers taking strict action to facilitate masses through ensuring sale of sugar at Rs 90 per kg.

The Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood conducted a raid at Timber Market and checked stock of a food factory. The officer recovered 125 bags of government sugar stock and arrested two accused from the factory.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that sugar supply dealer was being traced and he would be behind the bar soon for providing government sugar stock to factory illegally. He said that an ample stock of sugar was available at all markets of the city and added that profiteers would be treated with iron hands.

