Factory sealed over lockdown order violation in Sialkot

Police raided a sports goods manufacturing factory in Mullappar-Sialkot area and sealed it over violation of the Punjab government's lockdown orders in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Police raided a sports goods manufacturing factory in Mullappar-Sialkot area and sealed it over violation of the Punjab government's lockdown orders in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Police officials said the factory owner, Muhammad Asghar, and several workers of Al-Falak Sports, were arrested and sent behind the bars after registration of a case against them.