Factory Sealed Over Use Of Substandard Color On Cherries

6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Factory sealed over use of substandard color on Cherries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Thursday sealed a factory in Paran area in district Swat over use of non-food grade color on Cherries and use of substandard chemicals and took thousands of kilogram cherries into custody.

According to spokesman of the authority, Assistant Director Ghulam Abbad along with Food Safety Officers Nawab Ali and Hanif Rahim raided a factory after receiving a tip-off about use of substandard color and chemicals on Cherries.

The team of Food Authority found thousands of kilograms of un-ripened Cherries brought from Gilgit being colored while using non food grade colors, substandard chemicals and sugar to make those ripened and to be supplied to local bakeries.

The food department seized all the adulterated items including Cherries and sealed the factory. Deputy Director Asad Qasim said the crackdown would continue and nobody would be allowed to play with human lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

