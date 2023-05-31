Factory sealed, spurious beverage seized.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a beverage factory and confiscated heavy quantity of spurious beverage and other items.

A PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that the PFA conducted a raid on Jaranwala Road in Zubair Colony where spurious beverages were prepared by using chemical and other items which were injurious to health.

The team confiscated 240 liter spurious fruit drinks with 2 mixing tanks, cylinders, 2.5 kilogramsfake labels, empty bottles, chemical colors, artificial flavors and bogus packing and label material.

The team sent samples to a laboratory for analysis and sealed the factory.