Factory Shifted From Residential Area On Ombudsman's Intervention

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

On directives of Sindh Provincial Ombudsman Ijaz Ali Khan a factory set up on a residential plot has been shifted from the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) On directives of Sindh Provincial Ombudsman Ijaz Ali Khan a factory set up on a residential plot has been shifted from the area.

The Ombudsman expressed satisfaction over implementation of his orders regarding shifting the factory from the residential area, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The complainant, Syed Kamran filed an online complaint that a factory has been established on a residential plot in the FB area that was causing noise and air pollution and become a nuisance for the residents of the area. The complainant requested the Ombudsman immediate action in the regard.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh forwarded the complaint to Regional Director Karachi Central for investigation who sought report from Assistant Commissioner Gulbarg, Director General Environmental Protection Agency and Director Land KDA and directed for necessary action.

The Assistant Commissioner reported to the Regional Director that the factory has been shifted from the residential area.

The complainant while confirming the action and expressed his gratitude to the Ombudsman for resolving the issue.

