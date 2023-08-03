Factory unearthed, adulterated turmeric, chili seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A food safety team unearthed a factory grinding adulterated turmeric and red chili in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits here on Thursday.

According to police, the team headed by Food Safety Officer Kinza conducted a raid in Ibrahim Town and seized huge quantities of adulteratedturmeric and chili from the factory.

Police registered a case against the factory owner, Usman Khalid.