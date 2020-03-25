UrduPoint.com
Factory Watchman Found Murdered In Faisalabad

Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Factory watchman found murdered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : A watchman of a local factory was found murdered, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Sardar (70) resident of Chak No.65-JB was watchman in a local factory where unknown persons killed him by torturing him severely at night.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

