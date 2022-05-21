Factory worker burnt alive in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A man was burnt alive when fire erupted in firework factory here early in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Zafar was working in a factory of one Farzand situated at Chak No.229-RB when fire erupted due to unknown reasons.

The blaze engulfed the entire surroundings,caused severe burn injuries to the worker and he died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. Premises of the factory were sealed while investigation was started to arrest the factory owner who was still at large, spokesman added.