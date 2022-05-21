UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Factory worker burnt alive in faisalabad

A man was burnt alive when fire erupted in firework factory here early in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A man was burnt alive when fire erupted in firework factory here early in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Zafar was working in a factory of one Farzand situated at Chak No.229-RB when fire erupted due to unknown reasons.

The blaze engulfed the entire surroundings,caused severe burn injuries to the worker and he died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. Premises of the factory were sealed while investigation was started to arrest the factory owner who was still at large, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Died Man

Recent Stories

Man dies as wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh

Man dies as wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh

28 seconds ago
 Rice exports increase 17.21% in 10 months, reached ..

Rice exports increase 17.21% in 10 months, reached $2.051 billion

29 seconds ago
 NDMA provides fire fighting equipment to Balochist ..

NDMA provides fire fighting equipment to Balochistan govt

31 seconds ago
 Biden, Yoon meet in shadow of North Korean nuclear ..

Biden, Yoon meet in shadow of North Korean nuclear sabre rattling

2 minutes ago
 Over 3,500 patients receive medical care in Pirkoh ..

Over 3,500 patients receive medical care in Pirkoh: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to f ..

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: health ex ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.