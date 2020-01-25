UrduPoint.com
Factory Worker Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Factory worker burnt alive in Faisalabad

A factory worker was burnt alive in fire incident in a cotton factory at Daewoo road here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A factory worker was burnt alive in fire incident in a cotton factory at Daewoo road here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in a local factory due to short-circuiting which engulfed the entire factory.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot and controlled fire after hectic efforts.

A factory worker Shahid received burn injuries and died on the spot.

