Factory Worker Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

Factory worker commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::A young factory worker has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha road police station.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that 23-year-old Nauman Asghar r/o Wali Pura was working in a local factory at Muslim town where outside the factory he set him ablaze by sprinkling kerosene oil on his body due to some domestic dispute.

He was shifted to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad where doctors strived hard to save his life but he expired.

