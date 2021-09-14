UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Electrocuted

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:38 PM

Factory worker electrocuted

A man was electrocuted to death while working in cloth factory near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while working in cloth factory near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that the Ali Abbas,resident of Humayun nagar, canal road was working in Ahmed cloth factory when he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Allied Hospital,said Rescue-1122.

Related Topics

Road Died Man

Recent Stories

Putin to self-isolate over coronavirus cases in in ..

Putin to self-isolate over coronavirus cases in inner circle

29 seconds ago
 Govt lifts lockdown in majority districts from Sep ..

Govt lifts lockdown in majority districts from Sep 16

30 seconds ago
 Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning W ..

Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraf ..

Moldovan Border Police Report Detention of Aircraft With Alleged Ukrainian Smugg ..

2 minutes ago
 UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

2 minutes ago
 67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

67 new corona cases in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.