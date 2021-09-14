Factory worker electrocuted

A man was electrocuted to death while working in cloth factory near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while working in cloth factory near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that the Ali Abbas,resident of Humayun nagar, canal road was working in Ahmed cloth factory when he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Allied Hospital,said Rescue-1122.