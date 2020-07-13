Factory worker electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A worker of a dyeing factory was electrocuted in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 64-year-old Salahuddin, a resident of Pir Mehal, was busy in routine work in a dyeing factory in D-Type Colony where he accidentally touched an electricity wire.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police handed over his body to his relatives for burial.