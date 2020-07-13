UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Factory Worker Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Factory worker electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A worker of a dyeing factory was electrocuted in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 64-year-old Salahuddin, a resident of Pir Mehal, was busy in routine work in a dyeing factory in D-Type Colony where he accidentally touched an electricity wire.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police handed over his body to his relatives for burial.

Related Topics

Dead Police Electricity Police Station

Recent Stories

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

3 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

41 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

42 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

42 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

57 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.