Factory worker electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : A factory worker was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a 30-year-old Adil s/o Muhammad Anwar, resident of Chak No.70-Jb Mansooran was working in a local power loom factory where he received fatal electric shock from power loom motor.

Consequntly, Adil condition got deteriorated and died on the spot.