Factory Worker Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : A factory worker was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Police said on Wednesday that a 30-year-old Adil s/o Muhammad Anwar, resident of Chak No.70-Jb Mansooran was working in a local power loom factory where he received fatal electric shock from power loom motor.
Consequntly, Adil condition got deteriorated and died on the spot.