Factory Worker Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:28 PM

Factory worker electrocuted in Faisalabad

A factory worker was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : A factory worker was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a 30-year-old Adil s/o Muhammad Anwar, resident of Chak No.70-Jb Mansooran was working in a local power loom factory where he received fatal electric shock from power loom motor.

Consequntly, Adil condition got deteriorated and died on the spot.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

