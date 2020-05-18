Factory worker electrocuted in Faisalabad

Worker of a local waving factory was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : Worker of a local waving factory was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 35-year-old Muhammad Shafiq resident of Chak No.241-RB was busy in running a power loom at a local Waving Factory at Chak No.66-JB when he touched nude electricity wire. As a result, he received fatalelectric shock and died on the spot.