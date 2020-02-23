Factory worker injured during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Unidentified robbers have injured a factory worker during robbery in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

The police spokesman said that 23-year-old Usman son of Samuel Masih resident of Chak No.

236-GB was returning home on a motorcycle after performing duty in a local textile mills early in the morning when some armed bandits intercepted him near Chak No.237-GB.

The outlaws tried to loot him when the youth produced resistance which enraged the robbers who opened fire and injured him.

He was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated out of danger while the outlaws managed to escape from the scene.