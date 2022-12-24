UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 08:31 PM

A young factory worker was killed accidentally during duty in his factory in Thikriwala police station area.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :A young factory worker was killed accidentally during duty in his factory in Thikriwala police station area.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 35-year-old Asghar resident of Multan was working in a rice mill situated at Chak No.

69-JB Chabbah Road where his clothes were reportedly entangled with a running machine.

As a result, Asghar received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

Area police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

