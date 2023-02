(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A factory worker was killed when a machine cut his arm in Satiana police limits on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 70-year-old Shaukat Salaam of Mamonkanjan was working in a factory when his clothes entangled in the machine which chopped his arm, causing hisdeath before shifting to a hospital.

Later, the police handed over the body to the family.