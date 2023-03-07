UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Factory worker killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A factory worker was gunned down while his colleague suffered injuries in a cloth factory near Chak no 204-RB canal road here on Tuesday.

Madina police said that an unidentified armed person entered a factory and opened fire.

Consequently, 55-year-old Mian Iqbal was killed on the spot, while his colleague Zakaullah sustained bullet injuries.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to mortuary for autopsy. The injured person was rushed to DHQ hospital.

Police collected the forensic evidence and said that the murder could be the result of enmity.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

9 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

12 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.