Factory worker killed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A factory worker was gunned down while his colleague suffered injuries in a cloth factory near Chak no 204-RB canal road here on Tuesday.

Madina police said that an unidentified armed person entered a factory and opened fire.

Consequently, 55-year-old Mian Iqbal was killed on the spot, while his colleague Zakaullah sustained bullet injuries.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to mortuary for autopsy. The injured person was rushed to DHQ hospital.

Police collected the forensic evidence and said that the murder could be the result of enmity.

Further investigation was underway.