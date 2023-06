FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A factory worker was killed when a fire erupted in a fireworks factory near Makuana bypass on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said fireworks material in a factory near Chak No 210 Makuana bypass caught the fire due to a short circuit.

As a result, a worker, Abid Hussain, 22, of Okara, burnt alive. The body was handed overto police.