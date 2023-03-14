Factory worker killed during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers shot dead a worker of a local beverage factory over resistance during a robbery in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that 60-year-old Qamar Javaid of Ahmad Abad was working in a local beverage factory. He was returning home on a motorcycle from his duty late in the night when two armed bandits intercepted him near Millat Colony Muhammadi Chowk.

They tried to rob valuable items from Qamar Javaid but he accelerated the two-wheeler due to which the outlaws got enraged and they opened fire.

As a result, the motorcyclist received bullet injuries in his head and died on-the-spot after falling from the bike.

Receiving information, SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kamail, DSP Batala Colony Malik Tariq and SHO Rana Javaid reached on the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

They also constituted a team to investigate the incident and ensure arrest of the culprits on urgent basis, spokesman added.