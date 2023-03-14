UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Killed During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Factory worker killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers shot dead a worker of a local beverage factory over resistance during a robbery in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that 60-year-old Qamar Javaid of Ahmad Abad was working in a local beverage factory. He was returning home on a motorcycle from his duty late in the night when two armed bandits intercepted him near Millat Colony Muhammadi Chowk.

They tried to rob valuable items from Qamar Javaid but he accelerated the two-wheeler due to which the outlaws got enraged and they opened fire.

As a result, the motorcyclist received bullet injuries in his head and died on-the-spot after falling from the bike.

Receiving information, SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kamail, DSP Batala Colony Malik Tariq and SHO Rana Javaid reached on the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

They also constituted a team to investigate the incident and ensure arrest of the culprits on urgent basis, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Station Died Robbery From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

3 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.