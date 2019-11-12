Factory worker killed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A factory worker was killed in the area of Jhumra police station , a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old Ali Raza son of Farooq, resident of chak no 144-RB was working in a local factory situated at Jhumra road when his clothes got stuck in running machine.

Consequently, he received severe injuries and was shifted to hospital where he passed away.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.