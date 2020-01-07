Factory worker killed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A factory worker was killed during duty in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that 56-year-old Noor Muhammad of Zunair Town was busy in routine work at a Dyeing Factory at Marzipura where his clothes accidentally tangled in a running machine.

As a result, Noor Muhammad received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 where he breathed his last.