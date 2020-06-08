UrduPoint.com
Factory Worker Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

Factory worker killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident here in the limits of Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here in the limits of Kasur.

According to Rescue-1122 on Monday, Yaqoob Kamboh,worker of a Bhalo factory, was going back to his home on his motorcycle after performing his duty when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler and managed to escape from the scene.Yaqoob sustained serious injuries and was referred to Lahore General hospital where he died.

Police started investigation.

