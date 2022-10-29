UrduPoint.com

Factory Worker Killed While Working On A Power Loom Machine At Jaranwala Road

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Factory worker killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road

A factory worker was killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A factory worker was killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road, here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that Babar, 36, son of Dilawar Hussain was busy in routine work when his shirt stuck in the machine. As a result, he received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Road Died Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Former chief justice Balochistan's killer arrested ..

Former chief justice Balochistan's killer arrested

2 minutes ago
 Boy killed due to roof plaster

Boy killed due to roof plaster

2 minutes ago
 Russia Calls for UNSC Meeting on Monday Over Kiev' ..

Russia Calls for UNSC Meeting on Monday Over Kiev's Attack on Russian Ships -Mis ..

2 minutes ago
 CPWB chairperson condemns firing incident

CPWB chairperson condemns firing incident

2 minutes ago
 Suzuki brought the much-lauded My Suzuki My Story ..

Suzuki brought the much-lauded My Suzuki My Story Season 3 to a conclusive end i ..

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemns firing on security ..

Chief Minister Punjab condemns firing on security forces in DI Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.