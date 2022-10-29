Factory worker killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road

A factory worker was killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A factory worker was killed while working on a power loom machine at Jaranwala Road, here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that Babar, 36, son of Dilawar Hussain was busy in routine work when his shirt stuck in the machine. As a result, he received serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities, the spokesperson said.