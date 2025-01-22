Factory worker shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Unidentified accused shot dead a factory worker in Millat Town

area on Wednesday.

According to the police, Naveed Maseih was returning from his work place when

three armed men shot him dead near Bawa Chak Seim Pull.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and collected evidence

from the site.