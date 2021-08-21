Factory worker wounded in acid attack, dies

A factory worker, who was injured in acid attack by his colleague, died at the Allied Hospital here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A factory worker, who was injured in acid attack by his colleague, died at the Allied Hospital here on Saturday.

Police said that Tanveer (25) of Chak No.219-RB, a worker of Usman Cotton Factory in Chak No.

100-JB, was taking a nap when his colleague Sharif allegedly threw acid on him over a minor dispute.

Tanveer received serious burn injuries and was rushed to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital where he succumbedto his injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of accused who still at large.