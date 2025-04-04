Factory, workshop owners instructed to register, verify employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Police have issued notices to factory and workshop owners for registration and verification of their employees. According to police officials, the factory and workshop owners have been instructed to register and verify their employees at the Police Khidmat Markaz.

For verification, the employee’s photographs, national identity card, father’s or husband’s identity card and reference letter from the factory or workshop where he was working will be required.

Police sources said here Friday that registration of employees will help to improve security measures and service delivery.

The large industrial units could also be provided with the facility of a mobile van of the Khidmat Markaz for registration and verification of workers.