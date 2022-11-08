Factory,car gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Valuables in a factory were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted near here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in a board factory situated at Chak No100-JB Kuriwila due to a short-circuit which burnt precious items.

Meanwhile, a car also caught a fire due to a short-circuit while traveling on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control,however, no loss of life was reported in the incidents, he added.