Factory,kiln sealed for causing smog

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed a factory and brick kiln for causing pollution here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the Assistant Commissioner,Kasur, Sajjad Memood Babar along with the environmental protection department team inspected various areas of the district.

They sealed cardboard factory near Naqeebabad area and arrested the owner.

The team also sealed brick kiln for being run without zigzag technology and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on them.