Factory's Godown Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The valuables in a godown of a cotton factory were reduced to ashes in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in the godown of Humanyun Industry due to a short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings which burnt precious material, including heavy quantity of yarn.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

