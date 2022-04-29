Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chief Election Commissioner has announced the verdict on PTI petition and ordered registration of case againat PPP MPA Ali Haider Gillani.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held that facts about the case againat PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani were not presented properly.

Chief Election Commissioner announced the verdict on petition of PTI files against Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and his son MPA Ali Haider Gillani.

"No direct evidence against the PPP Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani has been found," the CEC ruled

PTI had filed petitions againat the PPP leaders seeking their disqualification case

The CEC ruled that PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani will remain Senator.

However, the ECP ordered to conduct action against MPA Ali Haider Gillani and PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Faheem Khan on the grounds of corrupt practice

The ECP has also ordered to register a case against Ali Haider Gillani on the grounds corrupt practices.