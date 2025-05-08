'Facts Speak Louder Than Fiction': Sherry Rehman On India's Claims
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday emphasized the importance of truth-based evidence from India, rather than fabricated narratives, asserting Pakistan will not be cowed and will defend its sovereignty with all necessary measures.
In an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel, PPP Senator urged the media to spotlight the truth and reject fabricated narratives, warning India that Pakistan will fiercely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Senator Sherry also lauded the unwavering resolve and capabilities of Pakistan's armed forces, expressing full confidence in their ability to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity and warning any aggressor of a resolute response.
Rehman praised Pakistan's armed forces, particularly highlighting the unmatched capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, while criticizing India's military capabilities, asserting that Pakistan's defense systems are robust and ready to counter any aggression.
She added that Pakistan's armed forces have a free hand to respond to any aggression, emphasizing their authority to take necessary actions to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She also condemned India's actions, questioning the morality of their attacks, saying "Why does India resort to cowardly night attacks, targeting innocent people?"
"We stand as one nation, united in our resolve to defend our sovereignty and protect our motherland," she highlighted.
Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that the world demands evidence, not allegations or fabricated stories, saying "the international community wants verifiable evidence and Pakistan will provide the truth."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil defence training mandated in KP educational institutions amid rising tensions6 minutes ago
-
'Facts speak louder than fiction': Sherry Rehman on India's claims6 minutes ago
-
FC constable's funeral prayer offered in Lachi6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to deal emergency situation6 minutes ago
-
AJK govt approves to set up CERC, EHRC, EIRC16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for anti-Institution remarks46 minutes ago
-
PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"1 hour ago
-
Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 20252 hours ago
-
Religious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information10 hours ago
-
We are proud of Pak Army in every situation, Saba Sadiq10 hours ago
-
AK foundation rally shows overwhelming support for Pakistan Armed Forces11 hours ago
-
MNA Rasool Bux Chandio lauds Pakistan armed forces, PAF on aerial victory against India11 hours ago