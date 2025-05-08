Open Menu

'Facts Speak Louder Than Fiction': Sherry Rehman On India's Claims

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM

'Facts speak louder than fiction': Sherry Rehman on India's claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday emphasized the importance of truth-based evidence from India, rather than fabricated narratives, asserting Pakistan will not be cowed and will defend its sovereignty with all necessary measures.

In an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel, PPP Senator urged the media to spotlight the truth and reject fabricated narratives, warning India that Pakistan will fiercely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Senator Sherry also lauded the unwavering resolve and capabilities of Pakistan's armed forces, expressing full confidence in their ability to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity and warning any aggressor of a resolute response.

Rehman praised Pakistan's armed forces, particularly highlighting the unmatched capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, while criticizing India's military capabilities, asserting that Pakistan's defense systems are robust and ready to counter any aggression.

She added that Pakistan's armed forces have a free hand to respond to any aggression, emphasizing their authority to take necessary actions to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She also condemned India's actions, questioning the morality of their attacks, saying "Why does India resort to cowardly night attacks, targeting innocent people?"

"We stand as one nation, united in our resolve to defend our sovereignty and protect our motherland," she highlighted.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that the world demands evidence, not allegations or fabricated stories, saying "the international community wants verifiable evidence and Pakistan will provide the truth."

