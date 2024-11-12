Faculty And Staff Of LUMHS Protest Against Villager’s Demand For Access Road
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A large group of faculty members, officers, staff and students from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, staged a protest rally on campus condemning recent demonstrations by residents of nearby villages located on Sindh University land. The villagers had demanded an access route within the university, which LUMHS representatives have deemed illegitimate.
According to a LUMHS spokesperson, the protest was organized by faculty, officers and staff associations in response to the villagers’ demands for an access route through the campus. The spokesperson stated that allowing such access could compromise the safety of thousands of local and international students residing in campus hostels.
Addressing the rally, President of the teacher’s association Professor Dr. Rasool Bux Behan emphasized that student and employee safety cannot be compromised. He noted that the university had already provided the villages with four acres of land for an alternative route. Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor has assured a permanent transportation service for village children to access their schools easily, along with ambulance services for emergencies.
President of the officer’s association Dr. Sajan Khan Halepoto criticized the villager’s protest as baseless and stated that derogatory language against university management would not be tolerated. He affirmed that LUMHS employees reserve the right to protest against any unjustified demands in the future.
Saeed Ahmed Lashari, the General Secretary of the staff association, declared that staff members were united and prepared to resist any threats to campus security. The protest rally was attended by LUMHS deans, the registrar, directors, faculty members, officers and students.
The LUMHS spokesperson added that the campus has been secured with a boundary wall, and all external access points have been sealed due to prior security concerns. The spokesperson cited past incidents of robbery, vehicle theft and harassment by unauthorized and criminal individuals within campus premises, which have prompted these measures to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.
