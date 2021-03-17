UrduPoint.com
Faculty Apartments, Plants Nursery Opening Held At WU

Faculty Apartments, plants nursery opening held at WU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Women University (WU) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Wednesday inaugurated nine newly-constructed residential apartments for teachers, administrative officers at varsity's Matital campus.

WU Registrar Prof. Farzana Akram, Controller Examination Dr. Hina Ali, Project Director Asad Ali Bhutta, Treasurer Rehan Qadir, Engineer Adnan Ahmed and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr.Uzma Quraishi said that the administration had decided to construct faculty apartments to resolve residential issues because of addition in their strength.

She instructed officials concerned to construct six more apartments for teachers and staff.

She informed that development of every department has stories for the uplift of university and faculty residency is an example for others.

She said that WU aims to provide standard education in different disciplines saying that there was no doubt this institution provides affordable along with standard education.

She further said that developmental work would be continued with great pace.

The faculty thanked VC for her continued support and efforts for completion of this project.

Each apartment consists of three luxurious bed rooms attached bath, wide kitchen, lounge and airy drawing room.

Meanwhile, Dr Uzma Quraishi inaugurated the nursery at Matital campus. The plants were purchased from market, now availability of these within the university will save financial resources.

A plantation campaign under Prime Minister, Imran Khan programme 'Plant for Pakistan' was held at Matital Campus.

On the occassion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Uzma Quraishi said that trees are the lungs of the earth, and we should plant trees to save lives and coming generation.Trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler. She said, it is the responsibility of the institutions as well as the people to take measures to reduce environmental pollution.

