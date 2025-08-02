Faculty Development Program Concludes Successfully At UoB
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:56 PM
The University of Balochistan marked the successful completion of a 21-day Faculty Development Program designed to elevate teaching standards and enhance the professional competencies of university educators
The initiative was a joint effort by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Faculty Training and Development Center (FTDC) of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, Sibi, and the University of Balochistan.
The closing ceremony featured Professor Dr. Mumtaz Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, as the chief guest, with Professor Dr. Zainab Bibi, Dean of the Faculty of Management and Information Sciences at the University of Balochistan, serving as guest of honor.
Distinguished attendees included Advocate Abdul Qudoos (Registrar, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University), Noor-ul-Amin Kakar (Director, FTDC), trainers Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sadiq Smalani, Muhammad Yousuf Gul (Director of Public Relations), and Naveed Iftikhar Ahmed (Training Coordinator), along with a large number of faculty members and participants.
Certificates of completion were awarded to all participants, while honorary shields were presented to distinguished guests, trainers, and experts in recognition of their valuable contributions.
In their remarks, Professor Dr. Mumtaz Baloch and Professor Dr. Zainab Bibi praised the program’s impact, highlighting the importance of continuous professional development in aligning academic institutions with international standards and enhancing the quality of education.
Over the course of the program, seasoned educators and academic leaders from various universities led comprehensive sessions on pedagogy, research methodologies, curriculum design, leadership, and emerging trends in higher education.
Participants concluded the program with a renewed commitment to applying their newly acquired skills and insights within their institutions, fostering academic excellence and driving educational innovation across the region.
