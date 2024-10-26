Faculty, final year students of FLC visit Judicial Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Following its tradition, a delegation of students of LLB final Semester of the Frontier Law College, Peshawar, (FLC) visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy here along with Akhtar Ali Khan, the founder and Director of the college, Justice (R) Syed Yahya Zahid Gillani Principal, FLC and faculty members of the college.

A special ceremony was organized to commemorate this visit, attended by Aurangzeb Khan Khalil, Director General (Acting) KPJA, Zia Ur Rehman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Attaullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, Faryal Zia Mufti, Director Instructions-I, Wajid Ali, Director Instructions-II, Syed Mansoor Shah Bukhari, Research & Publication Officer, Sajid Amin, Admin officer and others were also present on the occasion.

The Dean Faculty, KPJA extended a warm welcome to the visitors and shared insights into the Academy's history and mission. He explained that the Academy was established in July 2012 through an Act of the Assembly, and it commenced its regular training programs in August of the same year. The Primary aim of the Academy is to provide training to Judges of the District Judiciary and all other stakeholders in the justice system, including court staff and lawyers.

He stated that these training courses are designed to meet modern requirements, with the ultimate goal of strengthening public trust in the existing justice system and facilitating the prompt and cost-effective delivery of justice. He noted that the Academy has played a significant role in improving the judicial system by offering training programs to representatives of all institutions associated with the justice system.

The Dean Faculty encouraged lawyers to continually develop their professional skills and provide tireless services to the public to ensure swift and affordable administration of justice.

Providing additional insights to the delegation, Director Instructions-I described the Academy's structure, which operates under the Board of Governors, chaired by the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court. The Board consists of eleven other members, including the Director General of the Judicial Academy, who serves as the board's secretary. The Academy boasts several departments, such as Administration, Academics, Research & Publication, Information Technology (IT), a Radio Meezan Station, and a Modern library. Additionally, a Day-Care Center for children is also available.

An interactive session was also arranged for the students with the directors of the Academy. The students discussed various matters including those relating to careers in legal and judicial professions.

Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate, Founder and Director of Frontier Law College thanked and praised the Judicial Academy's remarkable achievements in the field of judicial education and training. He commended the Academy for its significant contributions in a relatively short time.

The occasion was marked by an exchange of souvenirs between the two institutions, symbolizing their commitment to collaborative learning and judicial excellence.

In the end, faculty members and students from Frontier Law College were given the opportunity to tour various departments of the Academy.