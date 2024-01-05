Open Menu

Faculty Members Of Afghan Varsities Call On Governor, Discuss Promotion Of Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged the faculty members of Afghan universities to focus on intellectual orientation of students and divert their attention towards research and modern technology.

He was talking to a delegation of faculty members of Afghan universities, which called on him at the Governor House here on Friday. The delegation was comprised of 38 faculty members of Afghan universities who are getting training in IM Sciences Hayatabad with the financial assistance of Higher Education Commission HEC).

The Governor welcomed the delegation and discussed matters relating to promotion of contemporary education and capacity building of students. He said that capacity building of Afghan youth would further strengthen peace and led the country on course of progress and prosperity.

He also stressed upon faculty members to provide students with knowledge and education enabling them to tap potential of Afghan natural resources.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that Afghan students should be provided education and technology to remove backwardness and induce development. He also highlighted significance of higher education institutions for development of a nation.

On the occasion, governor was told that one month capacity building course is underway in IM Sciences for Afghan professors, assistant professors and lecturers. He was informed that various courses would be arranged for Afghan professionals in second phase.

