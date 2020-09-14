Faculty of Agriculture Engineering & Technology new dean appointed

Governor/ Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad has appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Department Irrigation and Drainage, as Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology for the period of three years till the attaining of age of superannuation whichever is earlier

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor/ Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad has appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Department Irrigation and Drainage, as Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology for the period of three years till the attaining of age of superannuation whichever is earlier.

According to a university spokesman, Dr Arshad has vast experience of teaching and research and has produced many PHDs and MPhil scholars. He has worked as Director Water Management Research Center UAF.