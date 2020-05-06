UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faculty Of IUB Participates In 1st International Virtual Conference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Faculty of IUB participates in 1st International Virtual Conference

Aculty members, PhD scholars of Department of Library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Wednesday participated in the first International Virtual Conference on emerging issues on information landscape on the topic of "Building, Connecting and Sustaining Libraries and Societies in the Digital Era"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Faculty members, PhD scholars of Department of library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Wednesday participated in the first International Virtual Conference on emerging issues on information landscape on the topic of "Building, Connecting and Sustaining libraries and Societies in the Digital Era".

The University of Sargodha organized the conference.

In the conference, five research papers were presented by faculty and students of the IUB including Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Dr Shakeel Khan and Prof. Rubina Bhatti and PhD scholars.

Prof. Rubina Bhatti chaired the Plenary session. Scholars from Australia, New Zealand, UK and Saudi Arabia participated in the conference.

Related Topics

UK Australia Saudi Arabia Shakeel IUB University Of Sargodha From New Zealand

Recent Stories

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

21 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

11 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 minutes ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

11 minutes ago

CPEC makes Pakistan a potential investment market: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.