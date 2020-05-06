Faculty of IUB participates in 1st International Virtual Conference

Aculty members, PhD scholars of Department of Library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Wednesday participated in the first International Virtual Conference on emerging issues on information landscape on the topic of "Building, Connecting and Sustaining Libraries and Societies in the Digital Era"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Faculty members, PhD scholars of Department of library and Information Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Wednesday participated in the first International Virtual Conference on emerging issues on information landscape on the topic of "Building, Connecting and Sustaining libraries and Societies in the Digital Era".

The University of Sargodha organized the conference.

In the conference, five research papers were presented by faculty and students of the IUB including Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Dr Shakeel Khan and Prof. Rubina Bhatti and PhD scholars.

Prof. Rubina Bhatti chaired the Plenary session. Scholars from Australia, New Zealand, UK and Saudi Arabia participated in the conference.