Faculty of KMDC to be completed soon: Shallwani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday said that faculty of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) would be completed and issues pertaining to salaries of house officers would be resolved soon.

While visiting KMDC here, Shallwani said that doctors and professors waiting for their promotion would be promoted, said a statement on Monday.

He said that Sindh government is requested to fulfill shortfall of Rs 10 million in KMDC budget as the college needs Rs 50 million per month for issuance of salaries.

Principal Dr Khalid Ashrafi, Vice Principal Prof Aftab Imtiaz, College of Dentistry Principal Dr Syed Sheeraz Hussain, Vice Principal Prof Syed Shah Faisal and other senior doctors and professors were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator visited library of the college and passed directives for its up-gradation. Library is basic necessity for medical students as the search engine google can provide information but not the education, he added.

"Social media and internet can never replace books," he said.

Shallwani said that mostly students belonging to middle class families are enrolled in KMDC and they surely want to get good environment in the library.

He also directed to establish e-lab so that the students could be benefited from modern technology.

The Administrator also inaugurated Learning Research Centre established by College of Dentistry Alumni. The centre was established by former and current students and doctors from their own expenses.

Hailing the College of Dentistry Alumni, Shallwani said that they have done an exemplary work and said that the college could once again become top medical and dental college through same efforts.

He also met with the students and asked them to get education with sincerity, assuring that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would resolve all administrative issues.