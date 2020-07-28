UrduPoint.com
Faculty Of Veterinary, Animal Sciences IUB Sets Up Free Camp At Cattle Market

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Faculty of Veterinary, Animal Sciences IUB sets up free camp at cattle market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized Free Veterinary Diagnostic and Treatment Camp at Cattle Market in Bahawalpur. Vice-Chancellor, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that various departments of the university are serving the local community of Bahawalpur with dedication during pandemic COVID-19.

Principal Dr Sajid Hameed said that free camp has been started and will continue to serve the community of Bahawalpur until Eid Ul Adha following the strict SOPs of COVID-19.

Chairman, Department of Clinical Medicine and surgery.

Abdul Qayyum is supervising the team consisting of experienced Veterinary Doctors and Para Veterinary Staff.

The team on a daily basis is examining and treating the various type of sick animals and also providing useful advice to animal sellers and buyers.

