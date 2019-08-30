UrduPoint.com
Faculty, Staff, Students Of IUB Take Out Rally In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, employees and students gathered at Abbasia Campus and national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played. Later on, they participated in a grand rally organized by District Administration at Farid Gate Bahawalpur.

