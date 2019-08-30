Faculty, staff, students of IUB take out rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity hour

(@imziishan)

Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, employees and students gathered at Abbasia Campus and national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played. Later on, they participated in a grand rally organized by District Administration at Farid Gate Bahawalpur.