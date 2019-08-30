- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Faculty, staff, students of IUB take out rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity hour
Faculty, Staff, Students Of IUB Take Out Rally In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Hour
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:00 PM
Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Faculty, staff and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed Kashmir Solidarity hour with full zeal and fervor.
On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, employees and students gathered at Abbasia Campus and national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played. Later on, they participated in a grand rally organized by District Administration at Farid Gate Bahawalpur.