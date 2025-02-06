Faculty, Students Of AUP Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, Hold Rally
Published February 06, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The University of Agriculture, Peshawar (AUP) on Thursday, organized a solemn event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.
The event was graced by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jehan Bakht as the chief guest.
A large number of faculty members, administrative officers, staff, and students participated in the event, including Dr. Shoaib Sultan (Director Administration), Dr Anwar Ali Shad (Director Youth Development Center), Dr Ziauddin (Chairman, Department of Human Nutrition), Dr Sahib Alam (Chairman, Agricultural Chemistry & Biochemistry), Dr Humaira Waseela (Deputy Director), Dr Saima Sareer and Dr Maria Munir.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Jehan Bakht strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir, emphasizing that India’s oppression cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.
He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris and highlighted India’s illegal occupation as a grave violation of human rights.
He commended the government’s diplomatic efforts to highlight India’s actions on international platforms and called upon the United Nations and Muslim countries to take immediate notice of the situation.
"The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir," Dr Jehan Bakht stated, adding that national unity is essential for progress and development.
He expressed hope that the dawn of freedom for Kashmir is near, urging the global community to hold India accountable for its inhumane actions against innocent Kashmiri men, women, children, and the elderly.
At the conclusion of the event, Dr Anwar Ali Shad (Director, Student Counseling & Youth Development Center) extended his gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor and other participants.
Following the ceremony, a solidarity rally was led by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jehan Bakht, where participants raised slogans in support of Kashmir’s freedom. The event concluded with special prayers for the liberation of Indian-occupied Kashmir and the prosperity of Pakistan.
