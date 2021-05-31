UrduPoint.com
Faculty, Students Of Islamia University Express Gratitude To Prime Minister For 6 Mega Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:05 PM

Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving 6 mega projects worth Rs. 4090.294 million including Ahmadpur East Campus for the University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving 6 mega projects worth Rs. 4090.294 million including Ahmadpur East Campus for the University.

They also praised the efforts of Ms Kanwal Shauzab, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives whose efforts have made these mega projects possible.

It is important to mention here that the Central Development Working Party, Planning Commission of the Federal Government yesterday had approved 6 projects for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the Public Sector Development Program including Ahmadpur East Campus, Mechanical Engineering Department, Institute of Physics, South Punjab Agribusiness Institute, one academic block and a hostel for Bahawalnagar Campus.

This project is considered a landmark achievement, and education circles have lauded the federal government for announcing these mega projects in the higher education sector for the Bahawalpur region.

