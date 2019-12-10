UrduPoint.com
Faculty, Students Of Islamia University Participate In Million Signatures Campaign

Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Faculty, students of Islamia University participate in Million Signatures campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are participating in Million Signature Campaign to show solidarity with Kashmiri people with zeal and fervor.

Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by chief minister Punjab has launched this million signature campaign which is being followed in all universities of the Punjab.

Today on Human Rights Day, Vice Chancellor Engr.Prof.

Dr. Athar Mahboob also signed the petition to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. It is important to mention here that this petition is being presented before United Nations Human Rights Commission on Human Rights Day.

