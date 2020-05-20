Faculty training underway in Sindh University

The team of Information Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro fully proficient, prepared and poised for launch of online classes from June 1, 2020 as decided by the Varsity management and approved by its Academic Council earlier

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The team of Information Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro fully proficient, prepared and poised for launch of online classes from June 1, 2020 as decided by the Varsity management and approved by its Academic Council earlier.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on the occasion of start of training sessions for university faculty to get technically ready for academic exchange from the first day of June instant.

The Vice Chancellor was confident that competent varsity teachers will quickly pick up the tips of the trade to interact effectively and successfully with students.

The first phase of this across-the-board training programme has been started with Faculties of Arts and Engineering and Technology.

The Director ITSC Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani and Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti jointly imparted training to teachers falling in the domain of the two said faculties in the presence of their respective Deans Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh and Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati.

The accomplished trainers said they had embedded all HEC-advised aspects as features in Sindh University Learning Management System as they practically demonstrated to faculty how the entire system operated including uploading of course materials, video lectures, archives, assignment-award-and-submission, digital library access, classroom execution, question-answer mechanism and other relevant important specifications.