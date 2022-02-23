FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

Foundation Art Divvy (FAD) and the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Wednesday organized a solo exhibition of Naiza Khan showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Foundation Art Divvy (FAD) and the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Wednesday organized a solo exhibition of Naiza Khan showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'.

The exhibition was held to honor the supporters of Foundation Art Divvy and to celebrate the catalog of the 'Manora Field Notes'.

Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at institutional level, locally and internationally to the artists from Pakistan. FAD has many things to count on including an annual large scale institutional art exhibition, Pakistan's pavilion to the Venice Biennial in 2019; collateral to the Lahore Biennial: Sagar Theatre on Queen's Road (2020) and I, too, am a part of this history (2018); and Two Wings To Fly, Not One by Aisha Khalid and Imran Qureshi (2017); and a series of exhibitions at Rossi & Rossi Gallery in London. Its latest venture has been Divvy Film Festival for celebrating independent Pakistani cinema which recently completed its second iteration as well as Art Divvy Conversations, a series of insta-live interviews with artists and filmmakers across South Asia.

Talking to APP, official of FAD, Raza Shah said this is a platform to present and showcase contemporary art from across the country with a particular spotlight on emerging artists and their extraordinary stories.

"We are committed to support public art projects and focusing on arts education in order to foster a greater acknowledgment of the arts and artisans of the country", he said adding that they envisioned a future where an understanding and connection with art and culture is prevalent.

He said Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at local and international level with an aim to expand Pakistani art to global level and to promote contemporary art and film culture. It supports and organises large-scale exhibitions of contemporary Pakistani art.