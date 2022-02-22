FAD,PNCA organizes solo exhibition to showcase 'Manora Field Notes'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Foundation Art Divvy (FAD) and Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would organize a solo exhibition of Naiza Khan showcasing 'Manora Field Notes' aiming to showcase the artistic work of skilled artist.

Talking to APP,official of FAD, Raza Shah said this is a platform to present and showcase contemporary art from across the country with a particular spotlight on emerging artists and their extraordinary stories.

We are committed to support public art projects and focusing on arts education in order to foster a greater acknowledgment of the arts and artisans of the country,he said.

We envision a future where an understanding and connection with art and culture is prevalent,he added.

He said with an aim to expand Pakistani art to global level and to promotes contemporary art and film culture, Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at local and international level.

It supports and and organises large-scale exhibitions of contemporary Pakistani art.