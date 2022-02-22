UrduPoint.com

FAD,PNCA Organizes Solo Exhibition To Showcase 'Manora Field Notes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

FAD,PNCA organizes solo exhibition to showcase 'Manora Field Notes'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Foundation Art Divvy (FAD) and Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would organize a solo exhibition of Naiza Khan showcasing 'Manora Field Notes' aiming to showcase the artistic work of skilled artist.

Talking to APP,official of FAD, Raza Shah said this is a platform to present and showcase contemporary art from across the country with a particular spotlight on emerging artists and their extraordinary stories.

We are committed to support public art projects and focusing on arts education in order to foster a greater acknowledgment of the arts and artisans of the country,he said.

We envision a future where an understanding and connection with art and culture is prevalent,he added.

He said with an aim to expand Pakistani art to global level and to promotes contemporary art and film culture, Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at local and international level.

It supports and and organises large-scale exhibitions of contemporary Pakistani art.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Education From

Recent Stories

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

7 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

35 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

1 hour ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>