"FAERO" workshop charts way forward for responsible media practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) In a consultative workshop held here on Monday, media professionals from print, electronic, and social media convened to discuss and devise a framework aimed at bolstering responsible practices.

The workshop, under the "Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities" initiative, provided a platform for journalists from all media domains to deliberate on the importance of promoting ethical behavior and accountability.

A significant outcome of the workshop was the development of a "Charter of Demand" and social media guidelines. This comprehensive document sets out guidelines to be used as a reference for capacity building and sensitization of youth about responsible use of social media.

It sheds light on the importance of respecting social diversity and provides a staunch stance against hate speech targeting individuals based on their ethnic, social, religious, and political identities.

Additionally, it was proposed and stressed that media houses and professional journalist associations should voluntarily adopt a code of conduct, which was met with overwhelming support.

The code will act as a guiding beacon for media professionals, emphasizing the importance of ethical standards, transparency, and integrity of information.

Further solidifying the commitments made during the workshop, a Core Group of Journalists was formed. This group is tasked with endorsing the Charter of Demand within the media community, ensuring widespread adoption of ethical standards, and facilitating the understanding and adaptation of the newly proposed Code of Conduct.

Zahir Shah Sherazi, a Senior Journalist, remarked, "In an era of rapid information exchange, it's vital to remember that with great power comes great responsibility. The media has the capability and duty to bridge divides, not deepen them. Hate speech has no place in our society, and it's upon us, the journalists, to lead the charge against it."

Fayaz Ahmad, another renowned journalist from KP, added, "The media can be a tool for unity or division. It's essential that we choose unity, and educate our audiences about the rich diversity that makes our nation great. We must stand united against hate speech and promote understanding and acceptance."

Khalid Khan, a young emerging journalist, emphasized, “In today's digital age, it is crucial to use social media responsibly. It is not only about having the freedom of expression, but it is also about expressing ourselves responsibly. The Charter we are developing will guide us in the ethical and responsible use of social media."

The "Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities" workshop stands as a testament to the media's commitment to playing a proactive role in fostering a more inclusive, understanding, and responsible society.